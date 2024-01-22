Video proving TTP leaders presence in Afghanistan surfaces

ISLAMABAD - Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s irrefutable evidence about the presence in religious seminary in Kunar province of Afghanistan has been es­tablished through a latest video emerged recently.

According to the details, the video shows that a grad­uation ceremony is taking place at a seminary in Kunar, Afghanistan, with top TTP leaders presence which vali­dates Pakistan apprehensions about the mili­tant group’s presence in Afghanistan. Accord­ing to well placed sources, the ceremony took place in various schools, including Madrassa Darul Hujra Wal Jihad and Jamia Manba Al-Is­lam. The presence of militant leaders Azmat Lala and Mullah Faqir was noted during the ceremony, revealing the existence of terrorist safe havens and training centres in Afghani­stan. The video also establishes the nexus be­tween Afghan Taliban leaders and TTP with their strong participation in the ceremonies which has raised security concerns.

Several Afghan leaders participated in the ceremony, despite growing concerns over the presence of the Taliban in education­al institutions being run in the Kunar prov­ince. The video also exposed the false state­ments made by spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban that there is no presence of TTP in Afghanistan. However, this event serves as a clear evidence of the Taliban’s influence within the country, contradicting their offi­cial statement of IEA government.

The Afghan government is well aware of the TTP’s use of Afghan soil against Pakistan. The interim Afghan government has failed to take decisive actions against terrorists, aim­ing to eradicate terrorism from the region. Pakistan has called upon the Afghan interim government several times to take measures in countering terrorism to cleanse the region of extremist elements. However, the Afghan Taliban’s close collaboration with the TTP re­mains a significant challenge in fighting and eradicating TTP militants from Afghanistan.