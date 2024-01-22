Monday, January 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Religion Day observed

Agencies
January 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  World Religion Day was observed on Sunday. The yearly observance of the day is aimed at promot­ing understanding for different religions. Its purpose is to foster interfaith dialogue, respect for human dignity, and cooperation among people of diverse faiths. In Pakistan, religious minorities have the same rights and access to opportunities as the majority population, as guaranteed by the country’s constitution. World Religion Day serves as a reminder that we should respect each other’s beliefs, be com­passionate towards one another, and strive to make the world a better place for all.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024