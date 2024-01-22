World Religion Day observed

LAHORE - World Religion Day was observed on Sunday. The yearly observance of the day is aimed at promot­ing understanding for different religions. Its purpose is to foster interfaith dialogue, respect for human dignity, and cooperation among people of diverse faiths. In Pakistan, religious minorities have the same rights and access to opportunities as the majority population, as guaranteed by the country’s constitution. World Religion Day serves as a reminder that we should respect each other’s beliefs, be com­passionate towards one another, and strive to make the world a better place for all.