Yoga centre opens at Jilani Park

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has opened a state-of-the-art community yoga center at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park). According to PHA’s spokesperson, there are several styles of yoga, ranging from gentle, medi­tative experiences to more physically in­tense formats. He noted that the center at Jilani Park, covering 5,445 square feet (one kanal), would allow enthusiasts to embrace this ancient form of fitness. Initially, the PHA intends to conduct two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening, for participants, with a nominal fee. Later, the number of ses­sions will be increased to accommodate more visitors, he added. Referring to the perils of noisy urban life, he observed that the new retreat was hidden in the center of the provincial metropolis on Jail Road. He said that the PHA was fo­cused on making wellness more acces­sible, intending for the center to offer everything “under one roof.” Under Mu­hammad Tahir Wattoo, who assumed the office of director general in March of last year, the PHA has undergone a develop­ment spree, designing the city’s first-ever government-owned Bonsai display center featuring dwarfed trees, opening a commercial nursery on Jail Road, and upgrading a dedicated rose garden. The PHA has also taken drastic measures to bolster revenues to support govern­ment fiscal spending. Consequently, its revenue, according to Wattoo, has more than doubled in one year. Separately, in the past year, the PHA conducted two tent pegging events to promote the traditional sport of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We are committed to expanding opportunities for sports and recreational activities for the residents of Lahore,” the DG added. Yoga, believed to have originated thousands of years ago in India, gained popularity in the West only in the late 19th century. The industry is valued at over $117.2 billion worldwide. Commonly understood as a physical stretching practice synchro­nised with breathing, the numerous benefits of yoga include lower blood pressure, increased strength and bone density, and reduced anxiety.