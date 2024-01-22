Monday, January 22, 2024
Young man killed by his friends

January 22, 2024
KARACHI   -  A young man was killed a day before his wedding on Sunday in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to private news channels, Osama Javed was killed during the joyful move­ment in his house when his friends who came to take him from house turned out to be the killer.

The accused Talha, friend of the victim, opened fire on his friend along with two other ac­complices. Talha has been taken into custody, efforts were being made to arrest the other two suspects. The police have also recovered the vehicle and took blood samples obtained from the vehicle. A case has been registered in the Awami Colony police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

