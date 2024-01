FAISALABAD - A body of a youth was found from the Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police sta­tion. A Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Sunday that some passersby found a body of a 25-year-old man on Checha Stop, Sam­mundri Road, in the Rakh Branch Canal which was closed due to annual clean­liness. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and handed over the body to police which started an investigation for its identification and family members, he added.