16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: police

January 22, 2025
JAKARTA   -   At least 16 people have been killed and five more are missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia’s Central Java province, a local police official said Tuesday.  “Sixteen people were confirmed dead. For injured victims, 10 have been referred to hospitals and the nearest community health centre,” Doni Prakoso, police chief in Central Java’s Pekalongan city, told local broadcaster Metro TV.  He said the landslide hit the area on Monday and rescue workers were trying to find at least five still missing.  

