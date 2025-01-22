2 cops dismissed over misconduct

Gujar khan - In a significant move toward accountability within the police force, two police officials have been dismissed, and a sub-inspector has been demoted by the district police officer (DPO), Tariq Aziz Sindhu, for misconduct involving local drug networks and investigation negligence. During an ardal room session, DPO Sindhu addressed the allegations with severity, affirming his commitment to upholding integrity and transparency in policing.

The dismissed officials, Constable Khurram and Lower Head Constable (LHC) Ansar Ali, faced charges of maintaining connections with drug barons. Constable Khurram was stationed at Saddar Police Station, while LHC Ansar served at the session house, according to police sources. Their dismissal reflects a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption under DPO Sindhu’s leadership. In a parallel decision, Sub-Inspector Murtaza Firdous was demoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) due to his flawed investigation of a British national’s murder. Despite the local court’s death sentence verdict for the accused, the evidence procured by SI Firdous failed forensic authentication. DPO Sindhu underscored the importance of accurate and reliable investigations, stressing that any negligence would be met with stringent disciplinary actions.

DPO Sindhu reiterated his dedication to community policing principles, emphasizing that effective law enforcement requires not only punishing wrongdoers but also engaging in constructive dialogue with the community to build trust and collaboration. He maintained that such decisive actions are part of broader reforms aimed at enhancing public confidence in police operations and ensuring that the forces protect and serve the community with honor and diligence.