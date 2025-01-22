8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball commences tomorrow

LAHORE - The 8th Commissioner Karachi Kati Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament is scheduled to commence tomorrow (Thursday) at 8:30 PM at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.

The event will be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso.Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Director of Sports ofCommissioner Karachi, announced that the tournament will feature an exhibition match on the opening day between teams from the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS), paying tribute to late Rafiq Ansari and late Zainul Abidin. A girls’ journalists’ team will also be participating in the tournament, adding a unique highlight to the event.

The boys’ competition will run from Jan 23 to 30, while the girls’ matches will take place from Jan 26 to 30 at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court and Beaconhouse School, PECHS Chapter. Aram Bagh Club and Beaconhouse PECHS Chapter will enter as the defending champions in their respective categories.

A total of eight boys’ teams and twelve girls’ teams have confirmed their participation in this invitational tournament. Participating teams have been advised to collect their draws from Zaima Khatun for the girls’ matches and Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya for the boys’ matches.The tournament will conclude with the distribution of cash prizes and other awards.

Meanwhile, registrations for the upcoming Kashmir Cup, an open tournament, are underway. Girls’ teams are requested to confirm their entries with Zaima Khatun, while boys’ teams should contact Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya by January 21.