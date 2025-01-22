A Common Cause

The visit of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to Pakistan, where he met with President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, is a welcome development in an increasingly polarised global political environment. Pakistan and Iran must maintain a robust working relationship to address the threats they face collectively and individually. The Balochistan Liberation Army, its Iranian offshoot Jaish-e-Adl, terrorist groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban, and ISIS-Khorasan operate within the porous border regions between Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Miscommunication could lead to incidents similar to those of a few years ago when both Pakistan and Iran targeted militant groups across each other’s territories. Such actions stem from a lack of effective coordination between the leadership of the two nations. This issue is solvable, and mutual cooperation remains the best path forward, especially given the hostile regional environment both countries navigate.

The recent visit of the Iranian military delegation and the warm reception they received from Pakistan’s military leadership should serve as a foundation for deeper collaboration. Additionally, the visit of a Pakistani naval group to Iranian ports a few weeks ago highlights the growing cooperation across different branches of the military. This partnership has the potential to benefit both nations significantly—not just in military equipment, training, and operational support but also in addressing practical challenges.

Enhanced border patrols, improved smuggling controls, the eradication of militant groups, and the facilitation of trade between Pakistan and Iran are vital steps for regional stability. The historical, cultural, religious, and fraternal ties shared by the two nations must be nurtured and prioritised, especially in the current global context. Strengthened bilateral cooperation is not just beneficial but essential for a prosperous and secure future for both countries.