Abducted newborn recovered in Gujranwala

LAHORE - A suspect who abducted a newborn baby from a hospital in Gujranwala has been arrested, and the infant was safely recovered within hours on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), the child’s father reported the abduction after an unidentified individual took the baby from the hospital. Using footage from Safe City cameras, the police launched an investigation. By reviewing the footage, the suspect was quickly identified. The PSCA spokesperson stated that the cameras captured the suspect carrying the newborn while riding a motorcycle.

The Safe City Gujranwala team shared the video evidence with local authorities, prompting a swift police response.

Within hours of receiving the information, the police located and arrested the suspect, successfully recovering the baby and returning the child safely to the father.