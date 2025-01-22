Afghan national involved in terrorism killed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist acts in Pakistan is continuing to emerge with irrefutable evidence as an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Zhob district of Balochistan, said the ISPR in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“On 11th January 2025, an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan. The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, district Wazekhwa, Paktika province, Afghanistan”, Inter Services Public Relations of Pakistan Army said on Tuesday in a statement.

It said his dead body was handed over to Kabul government officials on 20 January after necessary procedural formalities.

The statement said such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan, the interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.