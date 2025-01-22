Wednesday, January 22, 2025
After Over a Year of Israeli Barbaric War on Gaza

January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

After more than a year of devastating war in Gaza, a potential deal to end the conflict is emerging. Thousands of lives have been lost, entire populations displaced, and Gaza’s economy destroyed by Israeli forces. Key resistance leaders, including Ismael Hania, Yahya Sinwar, and Hassan Nasrullah, have sacrificed their lives. The Arab world teetered on the brink of a large-scale war, while Syria, weakened and neutralized, no longer poses a threat to Israel. This has emboldened Israel to further its plans to occupy more Muslim lands.

Israel has made it clear that the holy sites of Makkah and Madina are among its future targets. Following Gaza, Israel seems poised to move towards its declared goals. However, the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been welcomed worldwide. The question remains: is this a respite for Palestinians or for Israelis?

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.

