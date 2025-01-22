Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits Global Hub School

NEWS WIRE
January 22, 2025
KARACHI   -   Member of National Assembly, Pakistan People’s Party, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Global Hub School and Girls Cadet College, Malir here on Tuesday. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah received her on arrival at the Global Hub School and Girls College. Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho was accompanied her on the occasion. The Global Hub School and Cadet College is located in Malir district of Karachi. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block, constructed in the College.

