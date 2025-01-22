Wednesday, January 22, 2025
ATC records witness statements in GHQ attack case

Web Desk
9:41 PM | January 22, 2025
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday recorded statements from four additional prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case. The hearing was presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah at Adiala Jail.

During the proceedings, prosecutors raised objections to the appearance of Mishal Yousafzai, counsel for the PTI chairman, citing that her legal license had been suspended.

In response, the court issued a show-cause notice to Yousafzai for appearing despite the suspension, deeming it professional misconduct. Judge Shah directed her to provide a satisfactory explanation and justify why criminal proceedings for forgery should not be initiated against her.

The court has demanded Yousafzai’s response by the next hearing, marking a significant development in the ongoing case.

