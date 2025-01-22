Bureaucratic VCs

The Sindh government’s decision to appoint bureaucrats as vice-chancellors of public sector universities has sparked justified outrage among academics, teachers, and faculty members, who have boycotted classes for the past three days. While Sindh Education Minister Sardar argues that appointing vice-chancellors is an administrative prerogative of the provincial government, the decision disregards the fundamental role of academic institutions and the responsibilities of their leadership. The objections raised by the academic community are entirely valid.

How can someone without a PhD or any understanding of research programmes, academic activities, or the nuances of fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment be tasked with leading a university? Universities are not merely administrative bodies where the focus is on balancing budgets and enforcing rules. They are intellectual spaces where critical thinking, creativity, and research thrive—qualities that cannot be cultivated under the rigid, hierarchical mindset often associated with bureaucratic training. Appointing bureaucrats, who typically prioritise order and uniformity over diversity and intellectual freedom, risks stifling the very essence of higher education. The dangers of such appointments are evident from other provinces. In Balochistan, entire universities have been paralysed by the mismanagement of poorly chosen vice-chancellors. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disputes over such appointments are being contested in higher courts. These examples underscore the consequences of prioritising administrative convenience over academic merit.

Sindh must reconsider this decision and return the leadership of universities to academics. Rather than undermining academic autonomy, the government should focus on supporting universities through other administrative measures, such as improving infrastructure, ensuring adequate funding, and addressing systemic inefficiencies. Encroaching on academic leadership will only exacerbate existing challenges and hinder the progress of higher education in the province.