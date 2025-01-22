Children are the Assets of the Nation

The unchecked provision of technological gadgets to children by parents has led the nation to question its direction and the future of its younger generation. Today’s children are becoming heavily dependent on technological devices, ranging from mobile phones and tablets to laptops. In earlier generations, parents would buy toys and storybooks to engage their children in healthy activities. However, the situation has become alarming as parents now prefer to hand over gadgets to keep their children busy or out of their way for most of the day. These devices are given during meal times, early mornings, bedtime, and upon waking—essentially whenever the child demands them.

This trend is not only damaging children’s developing minds but also raising concerns about the nation’s future. Increased dependency on gadgets is adversely affecting children’s health due to prolonged screen time. Furthermore, it is widening the gap between parents and children, as both sides grow increasingly socially disconnected. Parents need to take this issue seriously and play an active role by engaging their children in physical activities that promote both mental and physical health. Such efforts would help children remain socially connected and enable them to play an effective role in shaping the nation’s future.

TANIA HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.