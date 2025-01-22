Chinese investment boosts Pakistan’s inward FDI in first half of FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has seen an increase in inward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the first half of FY2024-25, with inflows reaching $1,329 million compared to $1,107 million during the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This represents a 20% year-on-year increase, reflecting growing investor confidence and heightened economic activity in the country. Experts largely attribute this upward trend to Chinese investors, with investments from Chinese mainland totaling $535.5 million, marking a 48.2% increase from $361.5 million in the first half of FY 2023-24 and accounting for approximately 42.9% of Pakistan’s total inward FDI. Professor Dr Zahid Anwar, an expert on Pakistan-China relations, told Gwadar Pro that China is leading the way in FDI, and its investment has fostered “trust among other international investors, encouraging them to explore opportunities in Pakistan.”

He highlighted that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs I & II) between the two countries are playing a key role in expanding trade and investment, with “Chinese investors continuing to support Pakistan’s economic growth.” Dr Khalid Mehmood Alam, Assistant Professor at the China Study Center at Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit, told Gwadar Pro that Chinese investment is driving infrastructure development, particularly in the roads, railways, and energy sectors, which will significantly enhance Pakistan’s connectivity and long-term economic growth.

“The industrial revolution through technology transfer, along with increased employment opportunities, is another major contribution of Chinese investment,” he noted. Dr Alam further emphasized that ensuring a “secure and safe environment for Chinese investors” in Pakistan will attract even more investment in the future. Dr Furqan Rao, an expert on China and a Ph.D. graduate from Tsinghua University, told Gwadar Pro that trade activities between China and Pakistan are gaining momentum post-COVID-19, with Phase II of CPEC expected to bring further investment across multiple sectors, including agriculture and food. He also pointed out the growing presence of Chinese businesses in Pakistan, including new restaurants and food centers, which not only introduce Chinese cuisine but also generate employment opportunities for locals.