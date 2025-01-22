CM Maryam launches largest business finance scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Tuesday launched the largest business finance scheme allocating Rs132 billion to provide interest-free loans and other initiatives to the entrepreneurs. “More than Rs 84 billion for Punjab’s Easy Business Finance Scheme, and more than Rs 48 billion for Punjab’s Easy Business Card Scheme have been allocated,” said the chief minister while launching the first and largest of its kind business finance scheme in Punjab.

She noted that more than Rs 36 billion interest-free loans will be provided under Punjab’s Easy Business Finance Scheme, under which interest-free loans worth Rs 1 million each to 30 million potential beneficiaries will be provided. Madam chief minister further stated that loans will be repaid in easy monthly installments of five years under the Easy Business Finance Scheme. She added, “Men, women, transgenders and special individuals, aged between 25 and 55, residing in Punjab are eligible to apply for loan under the scheme.” She highlighted, “Being an active filer, and not being a defaulter of any financial institution are prerequisites of the eligibility criteria.”

Maryam Nawaz said that online applications and details can be submitted on the dedicated web portal of Easy For Business Finance and one can apply at akf.punjab.gov.pk.

“In the Easy Business Card Scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 million will be given for startups and small businesses.” She highlighted, “Under the Easy Business Card, the loan will be repaid in easy monthly installments in over three years.” Madam chief minister said, “Men, women, transgender and special persons residing in Punjab can apply for the Easy Business Card. Easy Business Card can be applied at akc.punjab.gov.pk.” She underscored, “For the Easy Business Card, payment can be made to the vendor on the purchase of raw materials. It will be possible to pay government fees, taxes and utility bills through the Card. Up to 25 percent cash can also be withdrawn through the Card.

The CM was briefed that a dedicated toll-free number 1786 has also been activated for the guidance of applicants of Easy Business Finance Scheme. She was also apprised that applicants can get information from the toll-free number 1786 for the Easy Business Finance Scheme. She said, “We want to encourage youth for self-employment.” She added, “Providing employment opportunities after education is also the responsibility of the government.” Madam chief minister said, “Every youth of Punjab will play a full role in improving the economy through the Easy Business Finance Scheme.” She added, “Through the Easy Business Finance Scheme, it will be possible to improve the economy by increasing exports.”