Court awards 12-years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2.4 lacs fine

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 22, 2025
LARKANA  -  The District and Sessions and Special Anti-Narcotics Court of Larkana has sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.2 lacs and fourty thousand on Tuesday.

A drug case registered in Taluka police station was heard 8 months ago in the court of Judge Samkan  Hussain Mughal, where the accused Rashid Ali Makol was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and 2 years after being found guilty. A fine of Rs.2 lac and 40,000 was awarded.

It should be noted that 8 months ago, police of Taluka police station arrested accused Rashid Ali Makol from Qamber Road during patrolling and recovered 3 kg of hashish from his possession and registered a case against the government. The accused was sent to jail.

