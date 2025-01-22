Dar congratulates new US Secretary of State

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday pledged to work closely with the United States as new US President Donald Trump and his cabinet assumed power.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday congratulated Marco Rubio, who was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the Secretary of State.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with you (Marco Rubio) to strengthen bilateral ties and promote peace, stability, and prosperity on regional and global scales,” Dar posted on X.