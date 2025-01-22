Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dar congratulates new US Secretary of State

Dar congratulates new US Secretary of State
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday pledged to work closely with the United States as new US President Donald Trump and his cabinet assumed power.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday congratulated Marco Rubio, who was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the Secretary of State.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with you (Marco Rubio) to strengthen bilateral ties and promote peace, stability, and prosperity on regional and global scales,” Dar posted on X.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025