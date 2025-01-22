DC inspects schools, hospitals

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon conducted surprise visits to various schools and government hospitals across the district. She was accompanied by ADCF and Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez. The deputy commissioner inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jaday Wala and the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Baseera. She reviewed cleanliness, facilities, and overall management of the hospitals, including the newly-constructed buildings. She emphasised ensuring free medical services for patients admitted to these facilities. DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon also visited Government Girls Primary School in Dhinga Wala. She inspected teachers’ attendance and the standard of education. She stressed utilising all resources to improve educational quality in line with Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Similarly, the deputy commissioner visited Union Council Baseera to assess the public facilities being provided to residents.