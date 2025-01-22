Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC inspects schools, hospitals

NEWS WIRE
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon conducted surprise visits to various schools and government hospitals across the district.  She was accompanied by ADCF and Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez. The deputy commissioner inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jaday Wala and the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Baseera.  She reviewed cleanliness, facilities, and overall management of the hospitals, including the newly-constructed buildings. She emphasised ensuring free medical services for patients admitted to these facilities. DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon also visited Government Girls Primary School in Dhinga Wala.  She inspected teachers’ attendance and the standard of education. She stressed utilising all resources to improve educational quality in line with Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Similarly, the deputy commissioner visited Union Council Baseera to assess the public facilities being provided to residents.

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025