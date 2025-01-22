Defining Unemployment

Unemployment is one of the most complex issues in Pakistan, impacting both society and the economy. This problem extends beyond the mere lack of jobs to include the quality of employment, job stability, and unequal income distribution. When highly educated individuals with MA and PhD degrees apply for positions as clerks, peons, or sanitation workers, it underscores the flaws in our employment system.

This paradox raises important questions: Is our education system geared towards employment? Do graduates and postgraduates possess market-relevant skills? Has education become limited to simply obtaining degrees?

Urban areas face higher unemployment rates due to intense competition and limited job opportunities, with unemployment among educated youth more prevalent in cities. Many employed individuals are trapped in jobs that fail to provide even the minimum wage, affecting personal lives and hindering national economic progress.

Unemployment is not just a statistical issue; it affects millions indirectly. Employment is not only a source of income but also tied to self-esteem, social identity, and quality of life. To tackle this challenge, Pakistan must adopt a multidimensional approach. Government institutions should collaborate to ensure employment opportunities are both abundant and sustainable. Encouraging self-employment can also help resolve this crisis and enable the nation to emerge as self-reliant and robust.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.