DRF, TLHC join forces to promote digital literacy and online safety for students

Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) and The Learning Hub College, Gujranwala (TLHC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively promote digital rights and raise online safety awareness among students at TLHC.

Given today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape and increasing cyber threats, DRF and TLHC have agreed to work together through targeted online and offline interventions. These initiatives aim to enhance digital literacy and awareness of online safety best practices. They will focus on addressing cyberbullying, promoting responsible online behavior, and building students’ resilience in navigating digital spaces.

Over the next two years, DRF will engage with a network of 10,000 students and 1,000 teachers, encompassing TLHC and other institutions within the TLH chain and The Jadeed Dastgir Ideal Schools. This collaboration will equip students and teachers with the skills to recognize misinformation and disinformation, access support mechanisms to address cyberbullying and harassment, and ethically utilize social media platforms in their daily lives. Additionally, students will have access to DRF’s resources on cybersecurity and the Cyber Harassment Helpline for psychosocial support and guidance.

At the MoU signing ceremony, TLHC Director Mr. Allauddin Jameel and DRF Programs Lead Ms. Irum Shujah (on behalf of DRF Executive Director Ms. Nighat Dad) highlighted the significance of this partnership for public schools in Lahore’s district. DRF Executive Director Nighat Dad stated, “This initiative underscores DRF’s longstanding objective to increase digital literacy across Pakistan. By equipping our youth with the tools and resources they need to safely and responsibly navigate online spaces, and collaborating with educational institutions to normalize conversations around cyber safety, we hope to see digitally empowered citizens emerge from these efforts. We look forward to working with TLHC students and watching them thrive as future leaders.”

About Digital Rights Foundation (DRF)

Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) is a research and advocacy organization committed to raising awareness about human rights and the responsible use of technology in the digital realm. Since its inception in 2012, DRF has engaged in global and regional advocacy on issues such as data privacy, cyber harassment, online disinformation, hate speech, and the social impact of generative artificial intelligence.

About The Learning Hub College (TLHC)

The Learning Hub College (TLHC) in Gujranwala is an all-girls college dedicated to excellence in women’s education and empowerment. With a vision to foster a supportive and dynamic environment for women, TLHC prepares students to become transformative leaders, innovators, and advocates in an increasingly interconnected world. The institution emphasizes academic rigor, personal growth, and social responsibility, nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.