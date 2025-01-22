ECP reinstates 18 more lawmakers

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reinstated 18 lawmakers on Tuesday after they submitted their asset and liability declarations. An ECP official confirmed the reinstated members include one Senator, two National Assembly members, 12 Punjab Assembly members, one Sindh Assembly member, and two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members. These lawmakers had been suspended for not filing their annual asset statements for themselves, their spouses and dependents. The restoration came after they complied with the declaration requirements.