Wednesday, January 22, 2025
EDB undertakes Power Sector Indigenization Plan Initiative

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has been tasked by the Ministry of Energy under the National Electricity Policy 2021 and National Electricity Plan 2023 to prepare a comprehensive Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP). This initiative aims to achieve import substitution, enhanced localization, and increased export potential of electrical power equipment for global markets.

The PSIP shall cover the local development of generation, transmission and distribution power equipment which includes transformers, switchgears, cables & conductors, insulators, towers, heavy engine goods, energy meters, capacitors and overhead transmission line fittings & hard wares etc. To execute this critical project, EDB has engaged consultancy services from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to develop a 10-year indigenization plan. The plan is based on extensive data collection from power generation, transmission, and distribution companies including CPPA-G, PPMC, Disco’s, NTDC, WAPDA and K-Electric Ltd., as well as local manufacturers, focusing on equipment requirements, testing infrastructure, and local manufacturing capacity.

Comprehensive efforts are underway, including stakeholder engagement through meetings and webinars, to ensure the successful collection of data. A digital dashboard has been developed to facilitate structured data acquisition, enabling effective demand and supply planning for the power sector. This plan will serve as a cornerstone for the government of Pakistan to formulate strategies for increased localization of electrical power equipment, reducing reliance on imports and boosting export potential, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s engineering and industrial sectors.

