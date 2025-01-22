Entering the Unchartered

Talk about the uncertain times looming ahead, with the new Trump Government taking over earlier this week, the corporate world seems to be entering its own unchartered waters. All this while the corporate leaders and responsible business minds have been hung about ESG and how they can ensure its compliance globally, not just regionally or merely in a particular country. ESG refers to: Environmental, social and governance. A framework used to assess practices and performance on sustainability and ethical grounds. Meaning, how the responsible corporate world assesses itself in terms of what it can give back to the planet by responsible operative behaviour and by way of equitably sharing its successes for collective development. The initiative has been primarily led by Europe, maintaining its gap with other regions of the world by an average score of 26.8 (the lower the better), well ahead of Oceania (38.9), South America (38.7), North America (39.9), Asia (46) and Africa (56.3). This year, the ESG ranking podium is exclusively Nordic dominated with Finland on top, followed by Sweden (2nd) and Iceland (3rd). The index by the way ranked Pakistan at 161 with overall score of 63 suggesting an urgent need for enhancing efforts in aligning with ESG principles to improve its overall risk profile to the global environment. However, in the new Trump world order all this is likely to change very soon where national development cum domestic manufacturing may once again start taking precedence over global wellbeing!

Already there is this call by the strong association of US farmers to do away with the net zero banking alliance and ironically, they are not alone and this time joined by the farmers in New Zealand, Australia and even in some of the EU countries like Austria, Netherlands, Poland and Hungary. So, what is the Net Zero Banking Alliance? It is an attempt by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative in 2021 seeking to unite banks worldwide in a commitment to “align” their lending, investment, and capital markets activities with the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The idea being that if the world’s biggest banks withdrew capital from carbon intensive businesses, and diverted it into lower carbon (and ultimately zero carbon) businesses, then the world’s economy could be greened. There are currently 141 banks signed up, including some global big names like HSBC. BNZ, ANZ, Westpac and Rabobank, all are members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance. ASB is not a member of the alliance, but its parent company, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is. These banks had to promise that they would move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their lending and investment portfolios to align with pathways to net-zero by 2050 or sooner. They couldn’t just promise, and then do nothing. Within 18 months of joining, they had to set targets for 2030 or sooner, and a 2050 target, with intermediary targets to be set every five years from 2030 onwards. They had to publish reports on their progress each year, and if they were going to do any carbon offsetting (such as buying carbon credits) it had to be “robust”. However, things are suddenly changing and the future of this ESG initiative gets murkier by the day. Trump campaign took $1 billion in donations from the oil industry as he readied his campaign to win the presidency for a second time and the net zero banking alliance naturally negates the interests of the oil companies. Trump’s statements on climate issues, and his appointing a climate sceptic to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, have sent a signal to the global markets. The big US banks appear to have responded to it, as some US banks are already pulling out, claiming that they were being sued for their net zero commitments, which is something they can ill-afford. JP Morgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs have since the start of December all resigned their membership of the alliance.

A question here arises that why are majority of the federated farmers unhappy with this alliance? Their principal grouse is that banks were setting emissions targets for farmers without real consulting them and without due harmonising competition benchmarks between countries or perhaps even regions. For example, New Zealand farmers feel that they face much tougher targets than the Australian farmers. Now, the call is to simply follow the exodus of US banks out of the Net Zero Banking Alliance. Farmers and petrol stations were not the first sectors to feel the heat. Fossil fuel extraction and thermal coal were the first places banks looked to decarbonise their lending books. Ultimately, most stakeholders who are on the receiving end are complaining that to save their own skin, banks have been unfairly de-banking businesses, which in their perception would be unable to meet their emissions targets. Already, Gloriavale segregated Christian community won a landmark legal challenge against BNZ’s decision to de-bank it on human rights concerns, the international appellant judge ruling that banks can choose not to bank with anyone they like or dislike, as they are by law bound to bank with a bank-able businesses regardless of its core vision or beliefs. The real underlying battle is that of competitiveness and about retention of the home turf and this is what the new Trump Administration is also emphasising. the things for us is that if this reversal of ESG constraints goes any further, then even the Pakistani authorities have to re-think their banking and corporate governance model, because its main South Asian competitors seem to be siding with the new US stance!

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com