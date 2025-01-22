Wednesday, January 22, 2025
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has made it mandatory for field officers to wear uniforms starting from February 1, 2025. The notification, issued by Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director-General of EPD, outlines the new directive. According to the notification, uniforms will be compulsory for all field officers, with the exception of senior inspectors and higher-ranking officials, for whom wearing a uniform will be optional. The decision is based on the Motor Vehicle Rules of 2013, which require uniforms for personnel working in the field. The notification also directs consultation with Deputy Commissioners to finalize the uniform’s design.

