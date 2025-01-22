Faisal Khokhar inspects arrangements for Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Punjab Stadium on Tuesday to inspect the arrangements of upcoming Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. The Minister, accompanied by Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial and DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, inspected various parts of the stadium. Both Muzaffar Sial and Khizar Ch gave a detailed briefing about the preparations and other key features of Inter- Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. Faisal Khokhar said that top level preparations are being made for Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. “The colourful opening ceremony of the mega event will be held at Punjab Stadium,” he added. The Minister said that athletes from all divisions of the Punjab province will participate in Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games. “We are quite upbeat that the top performing players of Khelta Punjab Games will exhibit their sports prowess in national and international sports competitions in future.”

He said that a total of 120,000 players were registered in the initial phase of Khelta Punjab Games. “The popularity of Khelta Punjab Games can be gauged from the massive registration of young talented athletes from across the province.”