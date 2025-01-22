Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Fake pesticides worth Rs8.4m seized

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   In a crackdown against fake pesticides, the Agriculture Department seized 646 litres and 500-kg pesticides worth Rs8.4 million during a raid on a store. The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of counterfeit pesticides, packaging materials, sealing machines, printed labels, and empty drums. The suspect was found mixing fake pesticides and selling them under the labels of various companies. Confiscated materials had been handed over to the police, and three samples had been sent for laboratory analysis.  A case has been registered in Muzaffarabad police station and futher investigation was underway.

