Fashion meets tradition as woolen caps gain popularity

ISLAMABAD - The traditional woolen caps of Chitral, Swat and Peshawar have become a fashion sensation in various cities across Pakistan. Colorful caps, known for their vibrant hues and intricate designs are in high demand, especially among the younger generation.

A report aired by a private news channel revealed that the demand for these traditional caps has increased significantly, with shopkeepers claiming sales have gone up by 30% to 50% in the past few months. Northern Pakistan’s wool-made caps have emerged as a surprise fashion sensation, captivating the hearts of many across the country, claimed sellers and people involved in this business. These traditional caps, originating from the picturesque regions of Chitral, Swat, and Peshawar, have long been a staple of the local attire, but their recent adoption by the fashion-conscious crowd has given them a fresh lease on life.

“We have over 20-25 varieties of caps and they are all selling like hotcakes,” said Muhammad Ali, a shopkeeper. “We have also introduced colorful caps with cartoons for kids, and they are a huge hit among parents,” said a seller. Motorcyclists are also preferring to wear these traditional caps not only for their style but also for the warmth and protection they provide during the chilly winter months, said a citizen. “I bought a Chitrali cap last week and I am loving it,” said Amir Khan, a motorcyclist. “It is not only warm and cozy but also adds a touch of traditional flair to my outfit,” he added. Shopkeepers are also introducing new designs and styles to cater to the increasing demand, said a women shopper. “We are getting orders from all over the country and we are working hard to meet the demand,” said another shopkeeper.

“These traditional caps are not only a part of our cultural heritage but also a symbol of our national identity,” he added.