FIA arrests 3 human traffickers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Faisalabad, held three agents involved in human trafficking. According to official sources here Tuesday, the accused, arrested from Sahiwal and Faisalabad districts, were identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Afzal and Husnain Ali. They were involved in sending people abroad illegally against heft amounts. Accused Muhammad Asif took Rs5 million from a citizen to send him to Italy via Senegal for employment. Accused Muhammad Afzal swindled an amount of Rs3.2 million from a citizen to send him to Italy while accused Husnain Ali was involved in cheating citizens through an advertisement on social media. The team recovered important evidence including a cell phone from his possession. The accused was linked to an international network.

Rs370,000 fine imposed over milk adulteration

The food safety team imposed Rs370,000 fine during an inspection of 245 food points and milk suppliers during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources on Tuesday, one milk sale center was sealed and samples of milk were sent to a lab for analysis.

About 70-litre milk, 70-kg confectionery and 120-kg other expired food items were discarded. The teams checked over 43,000 litres of milk being transported to the city through 91 vehicles in addition to serving improvement notices to 114 food points.

Robber gang busted

Jaranwala circle police smashed a six-member dacoit gang including its ringleader and recovered looted property from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here Tuesday, the accused were identified as Fayyaz alias Ilyas, Riaz, Babar alias Babri, Moeen alias Maskeen, Hanif Shakoor and Anwar Bazoo. The police recovered Rs1.7 million in cash, three motorcycles, three cell phones and illicit weapons. The accused were arrested from Lahore and Sheikhupura.