FIFA, AFC emphasize focused agenda for PFF Extraordinary Congress

Web Sports Desk
10:12 PM | January 22, 2025
Sports

The FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) held an independent meeting session with PFF Congress members and clarified that the agenda for the Pakistan Football Federation Extraordinary Congress, scheduled for January 24, will solely include voting on FIFA and AFC proposed amendments to the PFF Constitution 2014.

According to the press release issued by PFF, it has been proposed by an overwhelming majority of Congress members that amendments to Article 38 of the PFF Constitution should remain limited to the Congress and Provincial Executive Committees (EXCOs). 

Meanwhile, representatives of the departments have expressed concerns about potential political involvement if the criteria for presidential elections are broadened.

Sources close to the elected congress members have revealed that during the meeting, a few congress members proposed that Haroon Malik, the NC Chairman, should continue in his role and be permitted to contest for leadership positions.

