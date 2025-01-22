Financial powers of 81 Bahawalnagar school heads revoked after ‘embezzlement’

Bahawalnagar - A major development has unfolded in the ongoing corruption scandal within the Bahawalnagar Education Department, involving over Rs500 million in financial misconduct. As part of efforts to address the widespread corruption, the financial powers of 81 school heads have been revoked. This decision comes after a directive from the School Education Department, with the CEO Education Bahawalnagar issuing an official memo outlining the new measures.

The memo, signed by CEO Education Dr Ishaq, confirms that the affected school heads will continue to attend their respective schools but will no longer be allowed to handle any financial or administrative responsibilities. The financial powers of all the school heads involved in the corruption scandal over Rs5 million have formally been terminated.

Dr Ishaq clarified that an inquiry is still underway involving former CEO Shahida Hafeez and 127 other individuals linked to the scandal. These investigations are focused on financial irregularities related to additional grants, with high-level teams looking into the matter. Notably, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also intervened and taken notice of this massive corruption case, further intensifying the scrutiny.

The memo also stresses that the implicated headmasters will focus solely on teaching and will not be permitted to make any decisions regarding school finances or administration. In their absence, the District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary will appoint honest and reliable teachers to handle the financial and administrative tasks, ensuring that the schools continue to function smoothly without further disruption.

This major action is part of ongoing efforts to restore integrity and accountability within the education system of Bahawalnagar. The citizens, teachers, and students are hoping that these measures will lead to greater transparency and a much-needed overhaul of the system that has been tarnished by corruption.