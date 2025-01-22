Fine imposed on timber mafia

BAHAWALPUR - The Forest Department conducted a raid in Dera Bakha area and fined Rs200,000 for selling stolen timber. Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Nabeel Kaliyar told media that a campaign had been launched against stealing timber from official forests, including Lal Suhanra National Park. He said a team of the department conducted the raid and found stolen timber from official forests, adding that the team imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the accused. He said the drive against timber mafia would remain continue.