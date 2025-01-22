First session of ‘Pakistan-Cambodia JTC’ strengthens economic ties

ISLAMABAD - The inaugural session of the Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as both nations’ explored avenues to enhance trade, investment, and cooperation in various sectors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, growing economy, and investment-friendly policies, inviting Cambodian businesses to explore opportunities in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The minister emphasized Pakistan’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business and its potential as a gateway to key markets in South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Co-chaired by Ms. Nasir Hameed, Additional Secretary of Commerce from Pakistan, and Pich Rithi, Secretary of State, Ministry of Commerce, Cambodia, the session included detailed discussions on mutual interests, including trade, health, banking, agriculture, aviation, and customs.

The Cambodian minister for commerce highly valued and appreciated the first JTC meeting, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral engagements and ensuring they occur more frequently. She expressed keen interest in visiting Pakistan for the second JTC meeting in Islamabad, following the formal invitation extended by Minister Jam Kamal Khan. She also highlighted Cambodia’s extensive market access within the ASEAN region, encouraging the exploration of joint ventures to leverage regional opportunities.

Both ministers were present at the signing ceremony of the agreed minutes of the first JTC meeting, underscoring the significance of this historic collaboration. The two sides agreed to appoint focal persons to expedite negotiations for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and enhance cooperation. They resolved to share trade-related information, organize trade delegations, and facilitate direct engagements between the business communities of both countries. The Cambodian side showcased its robust market access through free trade agreements (FTAs) and preferential trade treatments, offering opportunities for Pakistani businesses to tap into regional and global markets.

The agreed minutes of the JTC highlighted plans for collaboration in ICT, e-commerce, agriculture, and the health sectors. Both countries also expressed interest in MoUs for aviation, banking, and customs cooperation. With bilateral trade currently valued at $45.5 million, both sides acknowledged significant untapped potential and committed to building stronger ties. The session concluded on a positive note, laying the groundwork for deeper economic and cultural partnerships. The next JTC session will be held in Pakistan, with dates to be decided by mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, during his visit to Cambodia, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet for the warm hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation. This visit marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening trade, investment, and diplomatic cooperation, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Cambodia, particularly in trade and investment. He stressed the need to enhance business-to-business (B2B) interactions as a foundation for building robust economic ties. Minister also invited Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet to visit Pakistan at his convenience and underscored the importance of establishing a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad to deepen diplomatic and economic relations.

Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet welcomed the minister’s visit and expressed appreciation for the successful signing of the agreed minutes of the first Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between the two nations. He highlighted promising areas for collaboration, including textiles and healthcare, proposing that these sectors be prioritized in the initial phase of cooperation. The prime minister also acknowledged the global shifts in trade and investment, pointing to opportunities arising from businesses relocating to new regions. He underscored Cambodia’s interest in fostering stronger defence cooperation, referencing the recent visit of a high-level Cambodian defence delegation to Pakistan. He further assured the minister that the process of opening a Cambodian resident mission in Islamabad is underway, which will strengthen bilateral ties and promote people-to-people connections.

This landmark interaction reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Cambodia to advancing mutual interests and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen partnerships and unlock untapped potential in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors.