Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Four robbers arrested, Rs2.6m loot recovered

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Multan Police smashed a gang of four robbers and recovered Rs2.6 million valuables from their possession. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Farooq alias Farooqa gang was involved in motorcycle snatching, robbery, house robbery, and dacoity cases. The valuables recovered included four motorcycles, four mobile phones, three cows, a buffalo, 13 goats, besides a 30-bore pistol and bullets. Accused including gang leader Farooq, Kashif, Dilshad, and Shamshad were arrested by Raja Ram police, tahsil Shujabad, by employing modern technology and by virtue of their professional competence. The looted goods recovered were handed over to the complainants.

The CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, SDPO Shujabad Mahar Waseem Siyal, SHO Raja Ram Basit Malik and his team for the successful operation.

The police were able to resolve seven cases after the arrest of the criminals, the police spokesperson said.

Staff Reporter

