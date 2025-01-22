France’s arch film provocateur Blier dies at 85

PARIS - Veteran French film provocateur Bertrand Blier, who has died aged 85, made some of the country’s biggest arthouse hits of the 1970s and 1980s, but is perhaps best known for unleashing the Gallic megastar Gerard Depardieu on the world. Blier shocked France and launched Depardieu’s career in 1974 with “Les Valseuses”, a subversive tale about a pair of joyriding young thugs on a sex and crime spree across the country. The title, which means testicles in French slang, was rather primly translated as “Going Places” for its American release. Based on Blier’s own novel, it became a cult classic and was the first of his nine movies with Depardieu, whom Blier later described as “my pet actor, my cinema brother, my alter-ego”.Its success also brought Blier out of the shadow of his father, the postwar acting great Bernard Blier. A parable of male unease at women’s liberation, many at the time found “Les Valseuses” morally ambiguous and its sex scenes brutal and vulgar, but its theme would dominate almost all of his later work. The director died peacefully at home Monday night in Paris, surrounded by his wife and children, his son Leonard Blier told AFP. The same wounded machismo ran through his biggest international hit, “Trop belle pour toi” (“Too Beautiful For You”) in 1989, with Depardieu playing a man who grows bored by his beautiful wife and falls for his much plainer secretary.

Regarded as something of a modern classic, the New York Times called it an “exceptionally rich romantic comedy”. It also won Blier the jury prize at the Cannes film festival and five Cesars -- or French Oscars -- including best actress for Depardieu’s then real-life partner, Carole Bouquet, who played the wife. “What intrigues me again and again is how male friendships are relatively unproblematic, and yet when men approach what they passionately desire, then their problems begin,” he said. Blier burst onto the scene at a time when France’s New Wave directors were running out of steam, with his black comedies peopled with marginal figures, villains, rogue policemen and prostitutes, seen as unique and unclassifiable.