From vision to action: The impact of Islamabad declaration on girls’ education

Written By : Hafiz Ejaz Bashir

LAHORE - Education is the foundation for a thriving society, yet millions of girls in Muslim communities face significant challenges in accessing quality education. These obstacles—ranging from cultural barriers and inadequate infrastructure to safety concerns and financial constraints—deny them opportunities to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and nations. Addressing these disparities is not only a matter of human rights but also a critical step toward achieving social and economic progress. The transformative impact of educating girls cannot be overstated. Educated women play a vital role in lifting themselves and their families out of poverty, enriching the global economy, and fostering innovation. Their access to education creates a ripple effect, benefiting future generations through better health, education, and economic outcomes. Despite these immense benefits, the statistics in some countries remain alarming. For instance, in Pakistan, around 22.8 million children are out of school, with a significant proportion being girls. Female literacy stands at just 49%, reflecting systemic barriers that perpetuate cycles of deprivation. Recently, Pakistan took a monumental step in addressing this issue by hosting a two-day international conference titled “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities.” The event, attended by over 150 dignitaries from 44 countries, concluded with the signing of the Islamabad Declaration on Girls’ Education, a commitment aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key leaders, including Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), underscored the necessity of girls’ education for societal progress. Both highlighted the devastating impact of denying education to girls, particularly in conflict-affected regions like Palestine, and called for collective efforts to ensure equitable access to education across Muslim communities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the event, emphasized the untapped potential of millions of young girls entering the job market in the next decade. He asserted that their empowerment could drive not only personal and familial upliftment but also broader economic and social transformation. Acknowledging the challenges in Pakistan, including inadequate infrastructure, entrenched societal norms, and safety concerns, he called for scalable, sustainable solutions. He also shared the success of the Danish Schools initiative, which has provided quality education to underprivileged children in remote areas, including a significant number of girls. The presence of graduates from these schools at the event symbolized the success of efforts to break cycles of deprivation. The rich legacy of women in Islamic history underscores the transformative power of education. Figures like Hazrat Khadijah (RA), a successful businesswoman, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s independence movement, exemplify how education and empowerment can drive societal progress. Modern role models, such as Benazir Bhutto, the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Arfa Kareem, the youngest Microsoft-certified professional, continue to inspire girls to dream big. Today, leaders like Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan’s first female Chief Minister, are breaking barriers and paving the way for women’s empowerment in politics, education, and beyond. Islam itself emphasizes the pursuit of knowledge as a sacred duty for all, regardless of gender. The teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advocate for equal access to education as a measure of social development and justice. This principle resonates deeply with the challenges faced by Muslim communities today. Ensuring girls’ education is not merely a policy goal; it is a moral obligation to build a more equitable and prosperous society. Collaborative efforts between nations are vital to addressing these challenges. Countries such as Türkiye, Somalia, Kurdistan, Malaysia, and the Maldives, represented at the conference, shared their commitment to advancing girls’ education. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing education reforms, emphasizing their alignment with national priorities and budgetary commitments. He expressed optimism that this international dialogue would translate into tangible progress in advancing girls’ education globally. As we move forward, the importance of empowering girls through education cannot be overstated. It is an investment in the future—a means to break cycles of poverty, foster innovation, and build resilient communities. Governments, organizations, and individuals must join hands to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. The Islamabad Declaration, along with continued global collaboration, serves as a beacon of hope for generations to come, reminding us of the transformative power of education and the critical role of girls in shaping the future of their communities and the world.