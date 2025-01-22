Gaze Ceasefire and Mahmoud Darwish

Amidst the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, Mahmoud Darwish’s poetic lines carry a haunting reminder and deep meaning. Darwish reflected on the future in his verse: “The war will end, and the leaders will shake hands, and the old woman will wait for her martyr son, and the women will wait for their husbands’ arrival, and the children will wait for their brave fathers. I don’t know who sold the homeland, but I know who paid the price.” These lines resonate with the current reality of Palestinians.

Though the ceasefire has ended, families in Gaza dream of returning from refugee camps to their destroyed homes, hoping their lives might somehow resume. Tragically, this hope often clashes with the grim reality of relentless bombing. Darwish’s words reflect a recurring history—Palestinians displaced from their homeland, only to return to find devastation, as was the case during his lifetime. His poetry encapsulates the grief of families returning to ruins, carrying the hope of reunification, only to confront loss and betrayal.

This ongoing tragedy highlights another anniversary of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians. For many victim families, little remains—often just a handful of relatives, and in countless cases, no one at all. Over 60,000 Palestinians were martyred in this war, leaving countless mothers, fathers, and children in endless grief. Will they not continue waiting for their loved ones? Israel’s actions have torn apart familial bonds, marking a historical tragedy comparable to the darkest chapters of history.

Despite this, global powers and institutions have failed to act decisively against open genocide. Yet, Muslims hold onto faith, believing that Allah’s will prevails and justice will be served, if not in this world, then on the Day of Judgment. Oh Darwish! Your people still endure inhumane atrocities, and your poetic lines remain as relevant and poignant as ever.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki