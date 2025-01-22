Gold price rises by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs283,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs282,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs242,798 from Rs242,541 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went up to Rs 222,565 from Rs 222,337. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,372 and Rs 2,890 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,711 from $2,708, the Association reported.