Govt forms sub-committee to reply to PTI’s charter of demands

ISLAMABAD - The government has formed a sub-committee to respond to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s charter of demands.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the government’s negotiation committee has formed a sub-committee to respond to the opposition party’s charter of demands. Earlier in the month, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan had given a seven-day ultimatum to the government to meet it’s demands including the formation of two commissions to probe the violent incidents of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

Sanaullah made the statement after attending a session of the government’s negotiation committee held under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at his office here. “We will respond to the opposition party in the next meeting,” the PM’s aide told reporters at the lower house, adding that the sub-committee was reviewing the former ruling party’s demands.

When asked about ex-premier Imran Khan’s seven-day deadline for the formation of the judicial commissions, Sanaullah said that they were independent to deliver statements and make their moves, however, the government side would give them a written reply.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had announced that he received directives from the party’s founder to halt the ongoing dialogue process with the government if the latter failed to form judicial commissions on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, events.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson of the government’s negotiation committee, said that the participants of Tuesday’s session have not taken a final decision on constituting a judicial commission on the PTI’s demand. He said that the meeting, attended by all representatives from seven parties of the ruling coalition, reviewed the PTI’s charter of demands, however, nothing was finalised on the demands yet. “Today’s meeting was positive and comprehensive […] such meetings will continue,” he said and added that another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to deliberate on the opposition party’s demands. He reiterated that the government will give its reply to the former ruling party after the completion of seven working days. “In our view, the fourth meeting had been scheduled at the conclusion of the third one,” he said.

Siddiqui’s statement came after the PTI chairman Gohar hinted not to hold the fourth meeting with the government representatives if judicial commission not formed in line with the party’s demand. The former ruling party is currently in talks with the coalition government on its demands, which include the release of its founder Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders and supporters in jail.