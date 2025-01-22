Gwadar Airport China’s gift for Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Gwadar International Airport will not only benefit the economy of Balochistan but the entire country.

The prime minister while presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad also said that the Gwadar International Airport, constructed with 230 million dollars Chinese grant, is a gift for Pakistan from China and we should honour it. He said the start of flight operations from Gwadar International Airport is also welcoming. The prime minister said the elements involved in killings in Balochistan are not only against Balochistan, but are the enemies of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said creating hurdles in completion of Gwadar Port is also animosity with Pakistan. He said the enemies of Pakistan do not want operationalisation of Gwadar Port.

Turning to record increase in the IT exports, the PM said witnessing a record increase of IT exports to the tune of 348 million dollars in December last year is welcoming. He said we should also focus to push for more IT exports. He said the government is also focusing on promotion of electric vehicles in the country and taking a number of steps in this connection.

Shehbaz Sharif said the World Bank’s pledge of providing twenty billion dollars under the Country Partnership Framework for the next ten years to support inclusive and sustainable development is also a welcoming step. He said under this Country Partnership Framework, investment will be made in different social sectors of the country.

The PM said all economic indicators are showing positive trajectory which is a testament to government’s efforts to stabilise the economy. He said the government is also making hectic efforts to provide the best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj this year. He also paid glowing tributes to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate Fitna- al-Khwarij from the country.

Also, the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the recommendation of the Cabinet Division to extend the validation of licenses for 86 foreign pilots, currently working in Pakistan, by two years.

It also granted its approval to extend the foreign validation for the new pilots who joined in 2025, with a period of three years, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Pakistani pilots in previous years, Pakistani airlines had to hire pilots from abroad.

The aforementioned recommendation of the cabinet division would be implemented following complete legal process.

The prime minister constituted a committee headed by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review the Toshakhana Act 2024 for bringing more transparency in the system.

The cabinet approved the rules and regulations regarding the appointment of the chairman and members of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, based on the recommendations of the cabinet division.

It also granted its approval to an amendment to the Rules of Business 1973, transferring the responsibility of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 from the Ministry of IT to the Ministry of Interior, as recommended by the cabinet division.

The cabinet sanctioned the appointment of Dr. Ammar Habib Khan as member finance of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal, based on the recommendation of the ministry of law and justice.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed formation of a committee to expedite the restructuring process of the Utility Stores Corporation and ensure its effective monitoring.

The prime minister emphasized the need to develop a new, effective strategy to ensure that the Prime Minister’s Relief Package reached the deserving.

The federal cabinet ratified the decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee meetings held on January 6, 2025, and January 17, 2025.