Haj training programme schedule announced in Lahore

LAHORE - The Ministry of Religious Affairs, under the Haj Directorate Lahore, has announced the schedule for Haj training programme aimed at preparing pilgrims under the Government Haj Scheme for the rituals and administrative matters of Haj. These programmes will be held across various districts of Punjab as follows: January 21 and 22 at Le Grand Marquee, 6 KM Lahore Road, near Total Pump, Housing Colony, Sheikhupura; January 23 at Crystal Marriage Hall,Phalia Road, Mandi Bahauddin; January 25 to February 2 at Faisal Auditorium, New Campus,Punjab University, Lahore; January 30 and 31 at Arts Council Hall, Sargodha; February 3 at Bhutta Palace, near Taj Garden, Sialkot Road, Wazirabad, and Jinnah Public Hall, near Fawara Chowk, Hafizabad; February 4 at Heaven Castle, Kangniwala Chowk, Main GT Road,Gujranwala, and Grand Continental Marquee, Bhimber Road, Airport Chowk, Gujrat; February 6and 7 at Government Postgraduate College, Church Road, opposite Qari Hospital, Okara;February 8 at Arts Council Hall, Nishtar Road, near DPO Office, Sahiwal; February 9 at Al-Ghafoor Grand Marquee, Sahiwal Road, Jamal Chowk, Pakpattan; February 10 at DPS School,Lahore-Kasur Road, Officers Colony, Kasur; February 11 at Crown Marriage Hall, Halla Chowk Bypass, Pattoki, and Government Graduate College, Addhiwal Chowk, Jhang; February 12 at SA Marriage Club, Canal Road, near Green View, Toba Tek Singh; February 15 at Johar Hall,Government Postgraduate Islamia College, Chiniot; February 17 and 18 at Kewlum Marquee,Canal Bank Road, near Faisal Garden West, Canal Road, Faisalabad; February 19 at Jasmine Events, Canal City, Wazirabad Road, Sialkot; and February 20 at Narowal Public School, near Sialkot Bypass, Narowal.