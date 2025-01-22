Hamas says will free four women hostages in next swap

JERUSALEM - Hamas said Tuesday it will release four women hostages in the next swap with Israel under the terms of a fragile truce intended to bring to an end to 15 months of war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump, who claimed credit for the hard-won ceasefire agreement, said he doubted the deal would hold as he took office for a historic second term.

Desperately needed humanitarian aid has begun to flow into Gaza as Palestinians displaced by the war headed back to devastated areas of the territory, hopeful the agreement would hold. The ceasefire took effect on Sunday, and saw Israel and Hamas conduct their first exchange of hostages for prisoners. Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP that four Israeli women hostages will be freed on Saturday in exchange for a second group of Palestinian prisoners. In Washington, newly-inaugurated Trump cast doubt on whether the truce would hold. “That’s not our war; it’s their war. But I’m not confident,” he said.

Trump had claimed credit for the three-phase ceasefire agreement announced ahead of his return to the White House by Qatar and the United States, following months of fruitless negotiations under his predecessor Joe Biden. Qatar was confident in the ceasefire deal it helped mediate “when it comes to the language of the deal, when it comes to the fact that we hashed out all the major issues on the table”, its foreign minister spokesman said on Tuesday.

The new US president has made clear he would support Israel, and in one of his first acts as president, he revoked sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by the Biden administration over attacks against Palestinians.

Qatar says ‘confident’ in deal for ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar is confident that the deal it helped mediate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas addressed all the major issues at stake in the war, the foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday. “We are confident in the deal when it comes to the language of the deal, when it comes to the fact that we hashed out all the major issues on the table”, Majed al-Ansari told a press conference, adding that Qatar believes both parties would implement the deal.

“Any breach from either side or a political decision... could obviously lead the deal to collapse,” the spokesman said.

Qatar, with fellow mediators the United States and Egypt, announced last week a deal that came into effect Sunday after 15 months of war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump, who had claimed credit for the agreement, said he was “not confident” it would hold.

Ansari said Qatar felt assured the Trump administration “was very supportive of this deal”.

“We believe that the administration, through all the communication we are having with them... that they believe in this deal,” the spokesman said.

The first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinians prisoners went ahead on Sunday, but the ceasefire began late after a delay in Hamas’s release of the list of names of hostages slated for release.

“Things are going positively... We believe that the next exchange will be smoother,” Ansari said, referring to the second swap due Saturday.

Under the agreement, the first part of the three-phased deal should last six weeks, with 33 hostages to be returned from Gaza in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians.

The parties are also expected to start discussions for a permanent ceasefire.

Ansari said the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes and an end to the daily violence “is what fills us with confidence”, as he urged the world not to “take this deal for granted”.