Ibraheem Gill shines in Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Muhammad Ibrahim Hussain Gill (LGS Bahawalnagar Campus) reached quarterfinals of boys U12 and U14 categories in the Ghazi & Magsi National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship in Karachi. In the boys’ U14 singles, Ibraheem delivered a flawless performance, defeating his formidable opponent Yahya Bin Zain with a commanding score of 4-0, 4-0. He then continued his winning streak in the boys U12 singles, outclassing Zohran Sohail with an impressive 4-2, 4-0 victory. Ibraheem acknowledged the encouragement of the principal and management of his school, LGS Bahawalnagar Campus, in promoting his tennis aspirations. “I draw inspiration from Rafael Nadal and aspire to become a professional player representing Pakistan in Davis Cup matches, ATP tournaments, and Grand Slam events,” said Ibraheem. “With proper guidance and financial backing, Pakistani players have the potential to achieve great success on the global stage.” In boys U18 singles, Nabeel Ali Qayum thumped Arham Shahzad 6-0, 6-0, Amir Mazari routed M Anis 6-0, 6-1, Muzammil Bhand defeated Zain Nomi 6-0, 6-2, and Hazik Areejo beat Zyed Zaman 6-1, 6-2. M Yahya, Junaid Meher, Ahsan Ahmed and M Salar also recorded easy wins. In the boys U14 singles, Syed Abdullah, Yahya Haleem, Mir Abbas Bhagat and Zain Nomi also advanced. The men’s singles saw Ibrahim Iltifat, Kashan Tariq and Ruhab Faisal progressed. In boys U12 singles, Ashar Bhaila, Syed Sufyan, Umer Zaman and M Ayan booked berths in the next stage. In U10 category, Hamza Khan and Ashar Bhaila were the winners while Suraya Bus was triumphant in ladies singles.