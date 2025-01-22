Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Illegal weapons recovered in Bagan operation

Web Desk
11:53 AM | January 22, 2025
A joint operation conducted by the district administration, police, and security agencies in Bagan from January 19 to 21 resulted in the recovery of a large cache of illegal weapons, according to security sources.

The operation, carried out with the cooperation of local elders and residents, is being praised as a crucial step toward restoring peace and eliminating criminal elements in the region.

Following the operation, a supply convoy is expected to depart for Para Chinar today, marking continued efforts to stabilize the area. Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to taking decisive action against miscreants without discrimination to maintain the hard-earned peace.

As part of the peace process, security forces had earlier taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram. Several bunkers belonging to the Watezai and Tori tribes in Irfani Kalay were vacated during the operation.

A search operation has been launched to apprehend those responsible for recent attacks on convoys and to prevent further unrest.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, had earlier announced plans for major operations in four locations across the district to eliminate terrorist threats. He also stated that displaced persons have been relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

The developments come amid renewed violence in the region, days after a peace agreement was reached between warring tribes. The unrest saw DC Kurram sustain injuries in a firing incident, highlighting the challenges in stabilizing the area.

