Information minister calls 190m pounds case a corruption scandal

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has termed the 190 million pounds case involving PTI founder Imran Khan as an "open-and-shut" corruption scandal.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tarar stated that Imran Khan failed to prove his innocence in the case. He described it as a "mega corruption scam," revealing that a sealed document was presented during a cabinet meeting related to the case.

The minister criticized the alleged use of religion by the PTI founder and his wife to deflect attention from corruption allegations, claiming that millions of rupees were embezzled by the couple.

Tarar emphasized that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acted within the bounds of law and constitution in pursuing the case after a thorough investigation.

He further alleged that the PTI founder and his wife misappropriated Rs80 billion, which was reportedly used to build a house in Lahore. According to the minister, the funds belonged to the government and the people of Pakistan but were instead transferred to the Supreme Court's bank account to benefit a business tycoon.

The minister also reiterated that the prosecution presented concrete evidence, leading to a decision against the PTI founder and his wife on merit. Tarar stated that PTI members have failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of their leader's wealth.

The case has sparked significant political debate, with the government calling for accountability and transparency in matters of public funds.