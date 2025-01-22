Interior minister and US lawmakers agree to strengthen ties

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and US lawmakers have agreed to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States during meetings in Washington.

Naqvi, on an official visit to the US, met with Democratic Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi and Republican Congress member Jack Bergman, both members of the Pakistani Caucus. Discussions covered mutual interests, Pakistan-US relations, and the situation in Afghanistan.

The interior minister invited both congressmen to visit Pakistan, stating that their visit would bolster bilateral ties. He emphasized the significance of US-Pakistan relations, highlighting the US as a key economic and defense partner and stressing the importance of enhanced collaboration in various fields.

Congressman Suozzi expressed his commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan and confirmed plans to visit the country soon.

The meeting concluded with a decision to hold the Pakistani Caucus Conference in Washington, DC, on April 30. Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, also attended the discussions.