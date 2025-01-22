Wednesday, January 22, 2025
International students of UET explore Walled City

January 22, 2025
Lahore  -  International students of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore embarked on an unforgettable tour of Lahore’s iconic recreational and cultural landmarks on Tuesday. The purpose of this initiative was to bring foreign students closer to the rich history and vibrant culture of Pakistan.

The students visited historical sites in the heart of Lahore, including the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, and other significant monuments. Additionally, the international students explored the bustling streets of Anarkali Bazaar and the famous Food Street, savoring traditional Pakistani dishes such as biryani, nihari, and lassi.

The students were captivated by live performances of folk music and traditional dances, which showcased the diversity and vibrancy of Pakistani culture. In the end, the students expressed their admiration for Lahore’s cultural richness and historical significance. They extended their gratitude to UET Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir for his leadership and efforts in making this experience possible.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Munir remarked, “Such tours provide international students with an in-depth understanding of Lahore’s culture and history while fostering stronger bonds between nations. These activities not only highlight Pakistan’s positive image but also promote harmony and collaboration among diverse communities.”

