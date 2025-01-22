KP govt launches ‘BizHub’ portal to empower SMEs

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment has formally launched the “BizHub” digital app, aiming to serve as a transformative plat­form for empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), fos­tering innovation, and catalyzing economic growth in the province.

The launching ceremony was held on Tuesday at a local ho­tel, where Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher and Advisor for Fi­nance Muzamil Aslam inaugurated the portal by clicking the button.

Secretary of Industries Aamir Afaq, officials from the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), and repre­sentatives from the United Na­tions Development Programme (UNDP) were also present at the occasion.

Organized under the auspices of KP-BOIT in collaboration with US­AID and UNDP, the event brought together policymakers, indus­try leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders from across the province.

With the overarching vision of driving sustainable development and creating a thriving ecosys­tem for SMEs, the KP BizHub is set to address the unique challenges faced by businesses in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa while unlocking new opportunities for growth and col­laboration.

The inaugural ceremony fea­tured insightful keynote speeches from prominent dignitaries.

On the occasion, Special Assis­tant to the Chief Minister for In­dustries Abdul Karim Tordher un­derscored the vital role of SMEs in bolstering the local economy and creating employment opportuni­ties. He added, “The development of this app reflects our unwaver­ing commitment to promoting ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It aligns seamlessly with our broader vision of trans­forming the province into a hub of trade, investment, and innova­tion. This endeavour would not have been possible without the re­lentless efforts of our team at KP-BOIT, the insights of our business community, and the support of our partners in development.”

He expressed that the establish­ment of the “BizHub Portal” is an important step toward facilitat­ing investment in the province. He added that the portal should also include security aspects and fea­tures to ensure safe investments.

He emphasized that the busi­ness community would be pro­vided with all possible facilities through the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Board of Investment to ensure a conducive business environ­ment in the province, and reforms would be implemented in the sec­tor. He also mentioned that the province’s investors and business community have faced challeng­ing circumstances and still made investments despite the adverse conditions. He added that this app will benefit both male and female entrepreneurs, and further steps will be taken to facilitate easier business operations.

During the ceremony, Advisor for Finance Muzamil Aslam ad­dressed the investors and busi­ness community, conveying the message of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the establishment of the digi­tal app is indeed a significant mile­stone for investment and facilitat­ing business in the province.

He mentioned that it is encour­aging to note that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, while maintaining its tradition, has taken the lead in es­tablishing such a digital platform ahead of other provinces. He fur­ther explained that the app is a valuable initiative based on three key aspects: networking, contact­ing, and collaborating for inves­tors and businesspeople, which will help boost investment and business development in the prov­ince.

He emphasized that private in­vestment plays a crucial role in the province’s development, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment not only values investors but is also committed to providing all possible facilities to the business community.

On the occasion, he highlight­ed important steps taken by the provincial government for busi­ness development, including the recent launch of the Ehsaas Youth Scheme, which provides inter­est-free loans of up to five million rupees for business ventures. He also mentioned that Ehsaas Hu­nar and Ehsaas Rozgar are other major projects of the government in the same vein. Together, these three initiatives form a total pack­age of 15 billion rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of KPBoIT Hassan Masood Kunwar said, “The KP BizHub is not just a platform; it is a movement to uplift the small and medium enterprises of our region. By providing access to resourc­es, mentorship, and market link­ages, we aim to empower our en­trepreneurs and pave the way for a prosperous future.” He further added, “This occasion is not mere­ly the launch of an application; it is the dawn of a new era for the en­trepreneurial ecosystem of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. SMEs form the backbone of our economy, embod­ying the dreams, resilience, and industrious spirit of our people. Recognizing their pivotal role, the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) has undertaken this in­itiative to provide SMEs with the tools, resources, and networks they need to thrive in an increas­ingly competitive global market­place.”

At the ceremony, Deputy Resi­dent Representative of UNDP, Ms Van Nguyen, also spoke and high­lighted the technical efforts being provided to the board in launch­ing the same solution. She said that the purpose of this initiative is to create a viable environment for investment in the province and to support inclusive econom­ic growth.

Secretary of Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education Aamir Afaq also expressed his views at the ceremony.

The event also included an in­teractive session and activities designed to foster knowledge ex­change and strengthen partner­ships among entrepreneurs, in­vestors, and policymakers.